Chandigarh-Manali Highway: ITBP undertakes rescue operation over Beas River

A car got stuck in the river on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Seeing the people sitting in the car started flowing in the strong current of water, ITBP took the lead and started the rescue operation.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

