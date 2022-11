Chandra Grahan 2022: A special coincidence made after 200 years

| Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

The last lunar eclipse of the year is falling on the day of Kartik Purnima today. This lunar eclipse will begin in the evening with the exit of the moon. According to Indian time, the lunar eclipse will start from 5:20 pm. Know today's lunar eclipse is auspicious or inauspicious?