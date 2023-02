videoDetails

Chetan Sharma May Get A Chance To Defend Himself - BCCI Sources

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Zee News conducted a sting operation on BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma. In this sting operation, Chetan Sharma made many big revelations about the cricket world. Sources have informed that Chetan may be given a chance to defend himself. No action has been taken against him till now.