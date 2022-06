Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates the school entrance festival

Schools have opened in Chhattisgarh from today and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the school entrance festival on this occasion. During this, he also participated in the virtual program.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

