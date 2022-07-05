Chhattisgarh Police accused of misbehaving with Rohit Ranjan's family members

Chhattisgarh Police tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. Police reached home without sending summons. According to the information, the police forcibly entered the house. At the same time, there is also an allegation of misbehavior with the family members.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 09:02 PM IST

