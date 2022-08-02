China says America will have to face consequences after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. China's threatening statement has come to the fore on her arrival in Taiwan. China has said that America will have to face the consequences. China will not compromise on sovereignty.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

