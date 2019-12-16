हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Citizenship Act protest spreads across nation, Jamia students resume agitation

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Parliament and now is a law. However, this act did not receive any good feedback from across the nation. People started protesting against the new law and the first protest started from the Northeast and then in no time spread to various parts of the country including Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow. The protests that erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent and many students including policemen were injured. #CAAprotest #CAB #JamiaMilliaIslamia #JamiaProtest

Dec 16, 2019, 13:46 PM IST

Latest Videos

Next
Video

Azam Khan's Son Abdullah Azam's election cancelled by Allahabad High Court