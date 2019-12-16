Citizenship Act protest spreads across nation, Jamia students resume agitation

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Parliament and now is a law. However, this act did not receive any good feedback from across the nation. People started protesting against the new law and the first protest started from the Northeast and then in no time spread to various parts of the country including Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow. The protests that erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia turned violent and many students including policemen were injured. #CAAprotest #CAB #JamiaMilliaIslamia #JamiaProtest