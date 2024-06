videoDetails

DNA: Politics Sparks Over Kebab Controversy

Sonam | Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

DNA: Whose Rasgulla is it? There was a long debate between West Bengal and Odisha regarding this. But finally West Bengal got the Geographical Indication Tag for Rasgulla. Now a new debate has started as to who owns the kebab? Mughals or Banarasis? Whose kitchen did the kebab come from, Turks or Kashi?