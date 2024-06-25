videoDetails

DNA: Why is Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Stuck In Space?

DNA: After reaching space, a video of Sunita and her colleagues celebrating came out. In which Sunita was dancing on her success. A bell was rung in space for her. There was a different glow of this success on the faces of all the astronauts. After completing this mission, Sunita had to return on June 13. But today it has been 12 more days, Sunita and Butch Wilmore are still stuck on the International Space Station. When will both the astronauts return? The American space agency NASA has no answer to this.