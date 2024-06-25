Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2760578
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why is Indian-Origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Stuck In Space?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 11:54 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
DNA: After reaching space, a video of Sunita and her colleagues celebrating came out. In which Sunita was dancing on her success. A bell was rung in space for her. There was a different glow of this success on the faces of all the astronauts. After completing this mission, Sunita had to return on June 13. But today it has been 12 more days, Sunita and Butch Wilmore are still stuck on the International Space Station. When will both the astronauts return? The American space agency NASA has no answer to this.

All Videos

DNA: Protests Erupt in Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment
Play Icon04:11
DNA: Protests Erupt in Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment
DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
Play Icon07:43
DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
Play Icon01:50
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
Play Icon12:26
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
Play Icon05:44
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony

Trending Videos

DNA: Protests Erupt in Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment
play icon4:11
DNA: Protests Erupt in Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment
DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
play icon7:43
DNA: Rahul Gandhi to be Leader Of Opposition, His First Constitutional Role
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
play icon1:50
DNA: Ahead of LS Speaker nomination, Om Birla meets PM Modi
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
play icon12:26
DNA: Election for Lok Sabha Speaker to be held tomorrow
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony
play icon5:44
DNA: Politics Sparks Over Lok Sabha MPs Oath Ceremony