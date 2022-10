Clashes between former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das and Jamshedpur MLA Saryu Rai supporters over Chhath program at Sidhgora Sun Temple in Jamshedpur

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

A shocking incident has come to light from Jamshedpur. Former Jharkhand CM Raghuvar Das and Jamshedpur MLA Saryu Rai supporters clashed at Surya Mandir in Jamshedpur. The fight took place over the removal of tents on the occasion of Chhath.