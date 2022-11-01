NewsVideos

Clashes broke out between farmers and police in Greater Noida

|Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Clashes broke out between farmers and police in Greater Noida. It is being told that water cannons have been used on women farmers. The farmers were protesting demanding compensation.

All Videos

Google to increase
Google to increase "Workspace Individual" storage from 15GB to 1TB
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi meets soldiers engaged in relief work
8:59
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi meets soldiers engaged in relief work
PM Modi to visit the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the victims of the bridge collapse incident
15:38
PM Modi to visit the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the victims of the bridge collapse incident
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visit the spot in Morbi
9:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visit the spot in Morbi
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi to meet families of victims
7:56
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi to meet families of victims

Trending Videos

Google to increase "Workspace Individual" storage from 15GB to 1TB
8:59
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi meets soldiers engaged in relief work
15:38
PM Modi to visit the Morbi Civil Hospital to meet the victims of the bridge collapse incident
9:34
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visit the spot in Morbi
7:56
Gujarat Bridge Collapse: PM Modi to meet families of victims
Greater Noida,Farmer Protest,Farmers protest,protest,farmers protest at greater noida authority,Noida,farmer protest in noida,Farmers,greater noida farmer,farmer protest in greater noida,Farmers' protest,Greater Noida Authority,greater noida farmers protest at authority,greater,Farmer protest news,farmer protest india,noida farmer protest,farmer protest noida,noida farmers protest,Farmers protest Delhi,Breaking News,