CM announces compensation of 4 lakh to kin of Surat fire tragedy victims

At least 20 people, including students and teachers, were killed when a major fire broke out on Friday afternoon in a building in Surat city of Gujarat. The classes of a coaching institute were being held in the top floor of the Takshashila Arcade building when the fire broke out and in panic, as many as 20 students jumped from the building. Some of them are said to be in critical condition. Most of the students are said to be between the ages of 14-17. More than 50 students were inside the building when the mishap took place and 20 students have been safely evacuated from the building.