CM Arvind Kejriwal: Education, Health is priority of Delhi Government in Delhi Budget 2021

A budget of 69,000 crores for the 2021-22 financial year was presented by Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that when we look at the level of the country, Delhi's per capita income is quite good but globally the situation is completely different. Therefore, our dream is that by 2047, we have to equalize the per capita income of Delhi to Singapore.