NewsVideos

CM Arvind Kejriwal's reaction on Chandigarh University MMS scandal

Chandigarh University Viral Video: The reaction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come to the fore on the matter of allegedly recording and making an objectionable video of the girl students of Chandigarh University.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 01:37 PM IST
Chandigarh University Viral Video: The reaction of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has come to the fore on the matter of allegedly recording and making an objectionable video of the girl students of Chandigarh University.

All Videos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations

Trending Videos

1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
chandigarh university mms,Arvind Kejriwal,Vivek Soni,Mohali,mohali ssp,chandigarh university girls protest,chandigarh university video,Chandigarh University,chandigarh university protest,chandigarh university news,What is Chandigarh University famous for,Is Du better than Chandigarh University,chandigarh university address,chandigarh university login,chandigarh university ranking,chandigarh university admission,chandigarh university placement,Punjab,