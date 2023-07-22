trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638729
CM Gehlot sacked Minister Rajendra Gudha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Ashok Gehlot could not tolerate the advice to look into his own backyard on Manipur. On the dismissal from the post of minister, Rajendra Gudha said that Rajasthan is number one in women atrocities. Know that BJP also supported this statement
