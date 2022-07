CM Kejriwal PC: CM Kejriwal made a big allegation on the central government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a big allegation on the central government. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Manish is going to arrest Sisodia. There is a conspiracy against Manish Sisodia.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:21 PM IST

