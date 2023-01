videoDetails

Delhi AAP And BJP Protests Against Rigging In MCD Mayor Election

| Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are protesting in Delhi. This demonstration is being done on the allegation of rigging in the Delhi MCD Mayor election. Where on one hand AAP's protest is going on outside Delhi BJP office. On the other hand, BJP is protesting outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's house.