Confession of accused in the Kanjhawala case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 05:58 PM IST

In the Kanjhawala case, a big disclosure has been made by quoting police sources. According to sources, the accused confessed during police interrogation that Anjali was trapped under their car. He knew this. The accused said that due to fear, he did not get down of the car.