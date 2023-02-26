NewsVideos
Congress convention ends today, Rahul Gandhi says, 'We do not have our own house for 52 years'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Statement: In the ongoing Congress session in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi said that he understood the pain of the farmers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Lakhs of people joined the yatra. Bharat Jodo Yatra received a lot of love. Rahul said that I asked my mother in childhood what happened? Mother said that we are leaving the house. Till then I thought it was our home... I was surprised at this. It's been 52 years, I don't have a home.

