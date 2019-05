Congress’ ‘hua to hua’ remark reflects party’s arrogance, Narendra Modi says in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s “hua to hua” remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots reflects the arrogance of the Opposition party. Speaking at an election rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, “While they were saying ‘hua to hua’, the people of the country were saying, ‘ab bahut hua'.”