Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi visit cancelled

| Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Congress' leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Varanasi has been cancelled. He will not be able to go to Varanasi as Rahul's plane was not allowed to land. Congress leaders have alleged discrimination. State President Ajay Rai said, 'BJP is scared of Congress'.