Congress' Leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa makes controversial remark on PM Modi

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Sukhjinder Randhawa On PM Modi: Indecent remarks of Congress' leader Sukhjinder Randhawa have come to fore. Commenting on Pulwama attack and Adani case, Sukhjinder Randhawa gave a controversial statement and said, 'If Modi ends, the country will survive'.