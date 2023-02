videoDetails

Congress' MP Manish Tewari Issues Adjournment Motion Notice For Discussion On Adani Issue

| Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Congress' MP Manish Tewari has issued an Adjournment Motion Notice for discussion in Parliament on Adani issue. On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has surrounded Central Government over the same and said, 'Modi ji will try his best not to discuss Adani Issue in Parliament'.