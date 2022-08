Congress MPs protest at Vijay Chowk in National Herald Case

Taking major action in the National Herald case, ED has summoned Mallikarjun Kharge and now the member of parliament of Congress party has reached Vijay Chowk to raise questions.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

Taking major action in the National Herald case, ED has summoned Mallikarjun Kharge and now the member of parliament of Congress party has reached Vijay Chowk to raise questions.