Congress Nationwide Protest: My family has given life; Rahul Gandhi's targets government

Today, the Congress party is demonstrating across the country on the issue of inflation and unemployment. During this, while speaking in the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that democracy in the country is now only in memories and there is no freedom of speech.

|Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
