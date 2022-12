Congress party can play big bet in Gujarat, CM will be from 'Thakur' community?

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

The Congress party can play a big bet in the Gujarat assembly elections. According to sources, if a government led by the Congress party is formed in Gujarat. So the party can make the OBC face sit on the CM's chair in the state. Along with the OBC Chief Minister, 3 Deputy Chief Ministers can also be made.