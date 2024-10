videoDetails

DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 11:58 PM IST

Madhabi Puri Buch, the SEBI Chief, will be questioned by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on October 24th regarding allegations about her working methods. The PAC aims to review these allegations to ensure transparency and accountability in SEBI’s functioning. Buch’s leadership has come under scrutiny following several high-profile investigations.