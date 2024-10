videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav makes huge announcement on UP By Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 09:40 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav on UP Upchunav 2024: Big news related to UP assembly by-elections is coming out. In the by-elections of UP, India Alliance will contest all the 9 seats on the election symbol of Samajwadi Party, cycle.