Congress Presidential Elections: We are all with Kharge - Ashok Gehlot

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

Digvijay Singh will not contest for the post of Congress President. Digvijay Singh has decided that he will be the proposer of Mallikarjun Kharge in the election of Congress President. Responding to this, Ashok Gehlot has said that we are all with Kharge.