Congress protests against centre over Adani issue in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
The controversy over the Adani issue is not over. The Congress is constantly seen besieging the central government. Huge performance of Congress is being seen in Delhi.

