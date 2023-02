videoDetails

Congress retaliates on Amit Shah's statement over Adani Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

Congress has once again cornered BJP over Adani issue. Amit Shah commented on this matter in an interview today. Regarding this, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh held a press conference and said, 'Why is the government running away from the JPC investigation'.