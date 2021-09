Congress's dalit CM in Punjab is an election stunt, reacts Mayawati

In Punjab, the Congress party made the Dalit face the Chief Minister of Punjab amid the political battle between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh. Charanjit Singh Channi also took oath as the Chief Minister today. Reacting to the development, UP's former Chief Minister Mayawati said that making a Dalit CM in Punjab is just an election stunt.