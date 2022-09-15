Controversy continues between AAP and BJP over Delhi government's liquor policy

There is still a tussle between AAP and BJP regarding the liquor policy of the Delhi government. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said in the press conference that the real face of the Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed. He said that there has been a huge scam in the liquor policy.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

