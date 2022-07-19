Controversy is being created deliberately on Agnipath scheme!

A big statement has come out from BJP on Agnipath scheme. In the press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that there are no recruitments on caste-religion in the army. Unnecessary controversy is being created deliberately.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:18 PM IST

