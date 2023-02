videoDetails

Shivaji Jayanti Controversy in Lucknow after JNU, Video Goes Viral

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Controversy broke out at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti University in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The students of the university wanted to celebrate the birth anniversary in the hostel premises but the warden stopped them. A video of this incident has also surfaced