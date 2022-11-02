NewsVideos

Coronavirus: Lockdown imposed in many cities of China

|Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
China has once again imposed lockdown in several cities across the country and also ramped up COVID restrictions as fresh cases continued to spike in the recent days.

