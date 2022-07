Corruption case to be investigated in Delhi's transport department

One more corruption case will be investigated in Delhi. The Transport Department of Delhi will be investigated. The LG of Delhi has given instructions for this investigation to the NCB.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

One more corruption case will be investigated in Delhi. The Transport Department of Delhi will be investigated. The LG of Delhi has given instructions for this investigation to the NCB.