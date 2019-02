Counter Terrorism: The Indian perspective in a multi-polar world

As the highest contributor to the UN peace keeping forces, India has supported global efforts for establising peace across the world but India continued to suffer terror strikes. What is New Delhi's counter terrorism strategy? How does India view global threat? In this session 'Counter Terrorism: The Indian Perspective in multi polar world' the panelists Congress Spokesperson Manish Tiwari, and BJP's in-charge of foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthaiwale discuss the options.