Court sent two people to police custody for 2 days sonali phogat case

In the suspicious death case of Sonali Phogat, Goa Police arrested two people including the owner of the club and presented them in court. Those who have been sent to police custody for 2 days by the court

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

In the suspicious death case of Sonali Phogat, Goa Police arrested two people including the owner of the club and presented them in court. Those who have been sent to police custody for 2 days by the court