COVID-19 live: India cases reach 17,265, death toll due to coronavirus rises to 543

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 17000 on Monday as the total number of cases stood at 17265 which includes 14175 active cases, 2546 cured/discharged, 1 migrant patient and 543 death. 1553 cases and 36 deaths reported in last 24 hours which is the highest single-day spike in India.