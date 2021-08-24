COVID-19: Third wave may peak in October, children at risk, says MHA panel

The third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic might reach its peak in October, said a report submitted to PMO by a Ministry of Home Affairs panel. The report is drafted by the experts at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), which was set up by the Home Ministry. The report further states that the paediatric facilities in the country, including doctors, staff, medical equipments like ventilators and ambulances will not be sufficient if a large number of children get infected, reported a leading daily.