Covid BF 7 Variant: Statement of Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya – Corona cases increased in the world

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

At present, concern has increased worldwide due to the new variant of Coronavirus. In India also 4 patients of BF.7 were found but all of them are healthy now. In such a situation, the central government is alert about Corona