CWG 2022: Badminton duo Satwik and Chirag Shetty clinch gold in Badminton

In the Commonwealth Games being played in Birmingham, India is performing brilliantly and bagging medals. Badminton duo Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won India's third gold in badminton.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

In the Commonwealth Games being played in Birmingham, India is performing brilliantly and bagging medals. Badminton duo Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have won India's third gold in badminton.