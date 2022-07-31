NewsVideos

CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan

Indian women's cricket team defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets in the Commonwealth Games 2022. In this match, Pakistani captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and decided to bat first and got all out for 99 runs in 18 overs. Team India easily achieved the target of 100 runs after losing 2 wickets.

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
