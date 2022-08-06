CWG 2022 : Vinesh Phogat defeated Sri Lankan wrestler in the final match

Vinesh Phogat has given India its 11th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Phogat defeated Sri Lankan wrestler in the final match. This is India's 33rd medal in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:37 PM IST

