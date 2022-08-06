NewsVideos

CWG 2022 : Vinesh Phogat defeated Sri Lankan wrestler in the final match

Vinesh Phogat has given India its 11th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Phogat defeated Sri Lankan wrestler in the final match. This is India's 33rd medal in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games.

|Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:37 PM IST
Vinesh Phogat has given India its 11th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Phogat defeated Sri Lankan wrestler in the final match. This is India's 33rd medal in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games.

All Videos

DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
14:35
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the Vice President of India on August 11
39:48
Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the Vice President of India on August 11
CISF jawan opens fire in Kolkata
2:9
CISF jawan opens fire in Kolkata
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 06, 2022
7:44
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 06, 2022
Vice Presidential Result 2022: Why did Modi Chose Dhankhar as the President?
7:57
Vice Presidential Result 2022: Why did Modi Chose Dhankhar as the President?

Trending Videos

14:35
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
39:48
Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the Vice President of India on August 11
2:9
CISF jawan opens fire in Kolkata
7:44
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 06, 2022
7:57
Vice Presidential Result 2022: Why did Modi Chose Dhankhar as the President?
vinesh phogat won gold medal,vinesh phogat wrestling,vinesh phogat win gold,vinesh phogat gold,vinesh phogat win gold medal wrestling cwg2022,Vinesh Phogat wins Gold,vinesh phogat win,vinesh phogat gold medal match,vinesh phogat win gold medal,vinesh phogat win gold in kiev,vinesh phogat win first match in cwg 2022,vinesh phogat win gold in ukraine,vinesh phogat win gold medal cwg2022,vinesh phogat cwg 2022,babita phogat winning gold,vinesh win gold,vinesh win,