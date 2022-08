CWG 2022 : What did Nikhat Zareen, who won gold in boxing, say?

Nikhat Zareen won another gold for India in boxing and defeated the Northern Ireland player 5-0. After the victory, Nikhat Zareen had a special conversation with Zee News.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

