NewsVideos

DA hiked by 4% for central govt employees

|Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
The Modi cabinet has taken a big decision on dearness allowance of central employees before Diwali. There has been an increase of 4 percent in the DA of government employees.

All Videos

Delhi Liquor Case : Court sends Vijay Nair to 5-day CBI custody
1:10
Delhi Liquor Case : Court sends Vijay Nair to 5-day CBI custody
PFI का “पाताल” लोक, PFI पर पाबंदी की “Inside Story”
33:20
 PFI का “पाताल” लोक, PFI पर पाबंदी की “Inside Story”
Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for post of Congress president on September 30
1:28
Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for post of Congress president on September 30
PFI Banned: Is PFI the new SIMI? Watch this report
34:17
PFI Banned: Is PFI the new SIMI? Watch this report
Dr. Srivastava explains the major factors that invite heart diseases
Dr. Srivastava explains the major factors that invite heart diseases

Trending Videos

1:10
Delhi Liquor Case : Court sends Vijay Nair to 5-day CBI custody
33:20
PFI का “पाताल” लोक, PFI पर पाबंदी की “Inside Story”
1:28
Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for post of Congress president on September 30
34:17
PFI Banned: Is PFI the new SIMI? Watch this report
Dr. Srivastava explains the major factors that invite heart diseases
Dearness Allowance,Modi government,Central government employees,dearness allowance increased,Dearness allowance news,dearness allowance modi government,dearness allowance news today,Dearness Allowance hike,increase in dearness allowance,Central government,dearness allowance latest news,dearness allowance current news,dearness allowance calculation,Dearness allowance increase,Dearness Allowances,modi govt dearness allowance,