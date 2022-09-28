हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
ZNAA’22
MSME Summit
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
DA hiked by 4% for central govt employees
|
Updated:
Sep 28, 2022, 05:11 PM IST
The Modi cabinet has taken a big decision on dearness allowance of central employees before Diwali. There has been an increase of 4 percent in the DA of government employees.
×
All Videos
1:10
Delhi Liquor Case : Court sends Vijay Nair to 5-day CBI custody
33:20
PFI का “पाताल” लोक, PFI पर पाबंदी की “Inside Story”
1:28
Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for post of Congress president on September 30
34:17
PFI Banned: Is PFI the new SIMI? Watch this report
Dr. Srivastava explains the major factors that invite heart diseases
Trending Videos
1:10
Delhi Liquor Case : Court sends Vijay Nair to 5-day CBI custody
33:20
PFI का “पाताल” लोक, PFI पर पाबंदी की “Inside Story”
1:28
Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for post of Congress president on September 30
34:17
PFI Banned: Is PFI the new SIMI? Watch this report
Dr. Srivastava explains the major factors that invite heart diseases
Dearness Allowance,Modi government,Central government employees,dearness allowance increased,Dearness allowance news,dearness allowance modi government,dearness allowance news today,Dearness Allowance hike,increase in dearness allowance,Central government,dearness allowance latest news,dearness allowance current news,dearness allowance calculation,Dearness allowance increase,Dearness Allowances,modi govt dearness allowance,