Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary today, PM Modi says - Maharishi communicated hope to crores of people

| Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

On the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, PM Modi said that today in the 21st century, when the world is embroiled in many controversies, engulfed in violence and instability, then the path shown by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati instills hope in crores of people.