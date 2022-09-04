Death of a person dancing as Hanuman in Ganesh Puja, watch the video of his last moments

A man playing the role of Hanuman ji in a Ganesh pandal in Mainpuri, UP, suddenly fell on the ground while dancing. By the time the people present in the pandal could understand something, the person lost his life.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 02:22 PM IST

