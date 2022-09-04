NewsVideos

Death of a person dancing as Hanuman in Ganesh Puja, watch the video of his last moments

A man playing the role of Hanuman ji in a Ganesh pandal in Mainpuri, UP, suddenly fell on the ground while dancing. By the time the people present in the pandal could understand something, the person lost his life.

Sep 04, 2022
