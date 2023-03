videoDetails

Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi leaves for Gujarat from Delhi to appear in Surat Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 09:53 AM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has left for Gujarat from Delhi. He is going to appear in the Surat court today in the defamation case of 2019. This case was registered for making controversial remarks regarding the Modi surname.